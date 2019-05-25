JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri is offering help to pet owners displaced by a tornado which ravaged Jefferson City, Missouri, earlier this week.
The organization is providing a temporary pet shelter for anyone staying at the Red Cross Shelter at Thomas Jefferson Middle School overnight. The school is located at 1201 Fairgrounds Road in Jefferson City.
Food and water will be provided to any animals staying at the shelter.
The Humane Society said it also has pet supplies available for anyone affected by the EF-3 tornado.
The American Red Cross has opened two shelters for anyone displaced by tornadoes. These shelters are at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the Eldon Community Center. The community center is located at 309 East 2nd Street in Eldon, Missouri.
