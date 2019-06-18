ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri has rescued a 3-month-old female pit bull puppy after an apparent mutilation.
The puppy, which the Humane Society of Missouri staff have named "Gloria", was brought to their headquarters by a passerby who witnessed the puppy being dropped out of a car and bleeding on Chambers Rd. Monday afternoon.
Dr. Mark Wright, director of shelter medicine at the Humane Society of Missouri, said that both of the puppy’s ears had jagged open wounds in what appeared to be an attempt to crop the animal’s ears.
“This poor puppy endured horrific pain under what was surely inhumane, unsanitary conditions,” said Dr. Wright.
The Humane Society is offering a $4,000 reward for information about the perpetrators.
Anyone with information should call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400 at any time. Calls may be made anonymously.
