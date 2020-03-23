ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Humane Society of Missouri is closing down its adoption shelters to the public as COVID-19 spreads.
The organization says the closure will begin Monday at 4:30 p.m. and stay in place as long as they stay-at-home order for St. Louis City and County are in effect. Stay-at-home orders in both places go into effect Monday and are scheduled to last 30 days.
Starting Tuesday, the Humane Society says only essential employees will be allowed at the shelters.
The organization had moved to appointment only adoptions before it decided to close the shelters. Those appointments will stop at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
