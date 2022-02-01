Humane Socety rescues 57 dogs from southwest Missouri

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 57 dogs from a property in Newton County in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday.
The organization's Animal Cruelty Taskforce rescued dogs from many breeds, including corgis, German shepherds, border collies and more. The taskforce also fond the carcasses of cats, non-indigenous foxes and other animals on the property; some carcasses were found in a burn pile.
The recused dogs were taken back to the Humane Society's headquarters in South City, where they will receive medical treatment. They will be available for adoption in the coming weeks. The Humane Society is also asking for donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds or anything else that can make the dogs more comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.