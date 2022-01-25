Human remains of Hillsdale man missing for nearly 5 months found

HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Investigators have identified human remains found of a missing 22-year-old man in Hillsdale.
Jarius McGee, 22, of Hillsdale, was last seen on Sept. 13 around 11 a.m. at his home on Jesse Jackson Avenue. A missing person report was issued after officials discovered his wallet, headphones and phone charger was left behind.
On Jan. 13, detectives found his human remains less than one mile away in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue.
Anyone who has information on his death should call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
