GASCONADE CO., Mo. (KMOV.com) – Human remains were found inside a barrel in Gasconade County.
The sheriff’s office said the plastic barrel was found lodged on the side of a boat ramp at the Gasconade River access the afternoon of Friday, April 12.
Investigators then took the barrel to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia, Missouri. Three days later, officials determined human remains were inside of the barrel.
An investigation is currently underway to identify the remains and determine that person’s cause of death.
