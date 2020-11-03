JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after human remains were found.
The remains were found along Hillsboro House Springs Road.
Few details have been released, but Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said cadaver dogs were at the scene with detectives Tuesday morning.
