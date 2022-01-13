Human remains found in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Human remains were found in Hillsdale Thursday afternoon.
The remains were found just before 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue, according to police. After the remains were found, St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives assumed responsibility for the investigation.
No other information regarding the human remains has been released. This story will be updated as information becomes available. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
