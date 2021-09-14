WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Human remains were found in an abandoned home in Wellston Tuesday morning.
According to the North County Police Cooperative, the human remains were found at a home at Page and Skinker. Police don't believe it is anything criminal at this time.
No other information was made available.
