SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/ CNN) -- It took more than two decades but officials have finally identified the human remains found in an Illinois field.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says the investigation has been a long process but technology played a major role in identifying Keri Wyant.
"Its a lot more difficult to find anyone that knew her, especially because it has been 25 years ago," said Heuerman. "Those who did know her may not remember her at this point.
County coroner Duane Northrup said the tissue gathered from her remains was the game changer.
"It's mostly DNA and genetics at this point. With the isotopes its all collected from her bones and sent off to the lab," Northrup said.
Those samples were shared with a massive database.
"They went their own samples in to found out heritage and other family members and so forth," he added. "So the process basically entails putting Jane Doe's DNA in that same system and looking for possible hits."
That's where the genealogist come into the picture to make connections.
"The genealogy detectives, the people who study and work with genealogy [started] building those family trees from that comparison and they make the connection back to the relatives of Jane Doe," said Northrup.
Its been a long process but, still has always to go.
"The hardest part of us is everything takes time. DNA is not a quick process. As you are aware we started this genetics process and dna and isotope testing almost a year ago to the day," he said.
