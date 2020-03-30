ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Last week human remains were found in a wooded area near the 600 block of Turkey Run Road in Franklin County.
Deputies responded to the scene on March 22 around 9:30 in the morning and confirmed the remains were human bones. Detectives and crime scene investigators searched the wooded area where the bones were found.
The identity of the remains isn’t known yet, however the sheriff’s office said there is a missing person’s report from 2010 of a person who lived about a quarter of a mile from where the remains were found. Law enforcement have reached out to the family of that person. That name was not released. the
