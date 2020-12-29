GRAFTON, Wis. (WDJCT/CBS) – The Milwaukee area lost nearly 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after a mistake at a local hospital.
Officials said as a result of "unintended human error" 50 vials, or 500 doses, were not placed in the refrigerator after temporarily being removed to access other items at the Advocate Aurora Hospital in Grafton, Wisconsin. Nearly all the doses had to be tossed out.
“Obviously at this point, losing any number of vaccine is significant," Hayat pharmacy CEO Hashim Zaibak said.
According to Zaibak, this kind of error can happen regardless of the operation’s size.
“Human error, which is going to happen in any process," Zaibak said. "Any time there is a human involved, things like that can happen.”
The Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at about the temperature of a commercial freezer or the molecules will fall apart, Marquette clinical lab sciences professor Dr Nilanjan Lodh said.
“The molecule itself is pretty vulnerable and easily degradable, so you need that ambient temperature to keep the integrity of the vaccine intact," Nilanjan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.