ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will make an appearance when Monday Night RAW comes to St. Louis for the final time in 2019.
WWE Monday Night RAW will take place at the Enterprise Center on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The event will also feature RAW WWE superstars Seth Rollins, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and more.
Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
