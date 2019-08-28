ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A boil order has been issued for a large area of the Metro East.
All Illinois American Water customers are under a boil order.
The communities affected include:
Belleville
East St. Louis
Centreville
Brooklyn
Fairmont City
Sauget
Shiloh
Washington Park
Alorton
Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)
Swansea
Canteen Township
St. Clair Township
Stookey Township
Smithton Township
Wholesale communities affected:
Scott Air Force Base
O’Fallon (Also provides water to Fairview Heights)
Caseyville
Millstadt
Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District
Columbia
Waterloo
Concordia Water District
The system-wide boil order has been issued due to a main break at the Illinois American Water Facility in East St. Louis.
As a result, Cahokia has cancelled school Thursday.
Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is okay for bathing, washing and other common uses.
All customers are under the boil order until further notice.
