ST. LOUIS COUNTY,Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time this season, Friday Night Lights will shine at high schools across St. Louis County.
The change comes after the county rolled back some of its coronavirus restrictions on youth sports earlier this week. It is the outcome a lot of parents and student-athletes across the county were looking for a return to high contact high school sports like football.
Last week, the Parkway School District, along with a few others, went to st. Charles county to play their games to get around restrictions.
Now, these seniors will get to play on their home fields a few times before the season ends. However, things will look different than before.
In the Parkway School District, fans are limited to the parents of football players, cheerleaders, dance team and band. It's part of the safety plan the district submitted to the county health department in order to get approval to play.
But you're not completely out of luck, Friday's game will be live streamed on YouTube.
There will be no walk-up tickets or entry to the game for regular fans.
For Rockwood Summit, all fans will be on a pre-determined list sent by the school.
All schools must follow the county's recommendations on social distancing and its mask mandate for those sitting close to each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.