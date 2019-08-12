EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Residents at the Alpha Plaza Apartments say something needs to be done quickly to address infestation problems.
“Eastlake needs to be held accountable for what they’re not doing for the tenants of lower income,” said resident Janet Barnett.
News 4 first reported about growing concerns regarding the East St. Louis apartment complex that’s infested with roaches and rodents.
Since the first report, leaders with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have given the property owners until August 15 to exterminate the pests.
HUD has threatened to halt all federal funding until the situation gets fixed. The agency says they noticed the roach and rodent problem and demanded immediate extermination.
News 4 found the property’s most recent audit was done in May. The property is owned by Chicago-based Eastlake Management.
News 4 reached out to Eastlake for a comment, they have not returned our phone calls.
Illinois’ US Senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent a joint statement saying:
“The Senators office is aware that HUD is working on the issue.”
Some residents say they are in the process of moving out.
Tenants say exterminators have been out to the property, however, bugs are still there.
