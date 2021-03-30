O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – New and future nurse graduates are invited to two virtual career fairs at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
The RN New Grad Meet and Greet Career Fair is open to area registered nurses who recently graduated or are close to graduating. The online event will run from 5-6:30 p.m. on March 30 and also on April 14 from 5-6:15 p.m.
The virtual career fair will have a question and answer session and a random drawing for gift cards.
Click here to register to attend. If you cannot attend, but are still interested in current openings at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, call 618-234-2120, ext. 31112
