SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is increasing the minimum wage for employees to $15 an hour.
HSHS announced the minimum wage hike Friday. The rate increase will impact around 3,000 colleagues across Wisconsin and Illinois.
“We feel it’s important to raise the HSHS minimum wage rate even a step higher right now so that we can better retain and attract the most engaged, committed and talented people to fulfill our healing mission,” said HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright. “HSHS is committed to investing in our colleagues by providing a total compensation and benefits package that recognizes each individual for their personal contribution to the exceptional service our patients expect.”
HSHS has nine hospitals in Illinois, six hospitals in Wisconsin and 183 clinics in Illinois through Prairie Heart Institute and HSHS Medical Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.