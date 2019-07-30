ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Howard Hayes has been appointed the Executive Director of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE).
Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the appointment of the Webster University graduate on Tuesday. His appointment is effective on Aug. 1.
Hayes, who reportedly has more than 15 years of executive experience creating new jobs through access to training and capital, replaces Stephen Conway, chief of staff to the mayor, who has been overseeing operations at SLATE.
“Howard has years of experience advocating for local minority and women-owned businesses,” Mayor Krewson said. “His professional experience and leadership ability will be a great asset as part of SLATE’s mission of providing the type of job training skills necessary for our residents to participate fully in the workforce of the future.”
SLATE prepares job seekers with skills to match available jobs and prepares them with skills necessary for future workforce needs.
