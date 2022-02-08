(KMOV.com) -- The National Museum of American History is working on a future project for guests to put their latest Disney trip in the history books.
The Smithsonian National Museum wants guests to share pictures from their visit to Disney World or Disneyland from all decades. They want to show how the park has changed overtime.
For more information on submitting your photos, click here.
