ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Budweiser is searching for its newest furry face, something called the Pupweiser contest.
The announcement came as the King of Beers unveiled its limited edition holiday beer cans for 2021. The cans feature last year's winner, a St. Bernard named Wilson, from Ohio.
Until December 15, you can enter your dog to be the face the 2022 holiday cans. All you have to do is put your dog's picture in the comments on the Pupweiser Facebook post, or post on Instagram with #pupwisercontest.
The AB In-Bev Brewery will be donating $1 for every entry to ASPCA.
