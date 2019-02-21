IRON MOUNTAIN, MI. (KMOV.com) - How does a $1,500 return on a $10 investment sound?
All you have to do is predict when a car will break through a sheet of ice. It is all part of a tradition being put on by a rotary club in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
A 1998 Saturn sits atop an abandoned mining pit that is covered with ice and you have to guess what day and time it will break through.
To put in your guess, click here.
