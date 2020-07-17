ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Baseball in July should be hot, humid, hours-long games where fans crowd Busch Stadium cheering on the Cardinals as they make their push to the playoffs.
"We should just be finishing up All-Star Break, this would be about the home stretch, second half of season, but now it's all about getting started but what's weird about it, is sorta everything," said Cardinals executive Bill DeWitt III.
DeWitt stressed the importance of bringing back baseball, despite an empty Busch Stadium with no money flowing through the ballpark on game days.
"It's been pretty devastating, I can't wait to turn the page on the 2020 financials," he said.
He pointed to some bright spots, the recent completion of the $300 million phase two of Ballpark Village. Office spaces are occupied, and the hotel, health center and new restaurants now back open from the pandemic.
The first residents in the apartment tower are moving in this month, and one of the only ways to see a game this season in person is at the balcony at Ballpark Village.
"Besides our tenants at One Cardinal Way, who had guaranteed view before, now just became a whole lot more special, this will be the third level view between the Budweiser Brewhouse and Cardinals Nation, exclusive view of the stadium until fans are allowed in, if they are," said Mike Lamartina with Ballpark Village.
The area Lamartina is referring to would normally seat about 300 fans, but this season, it will be 100, and seating will be assigned to keep everyone a safe distance apart.
