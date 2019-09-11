ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mac’s Local Eats will host a private soft opening Saturday at their new location.
Earlier this year, the restaurant announced they were partnering with Bluewood Brewing to open a location inside the brewery this summer. Last month, the popular burger joint closed its doors inside the Tamm Avenue Grill.
Both the restaurant and brewery will host a soft opening on Saturday at their location on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
The soft opening is private but Mac’s Local Eats is letting some customers be the first to snag a burger. To be eligible, you must follow the instructions on the Mac’s Local Eats Facebook page.
