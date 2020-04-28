(KMOV.com) - The National Hockey League is selling cloth face coverings featuring your favorite team to wear during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The masks come in a three-pack and cost $24.99.
The NHL will donate money from those sales to COVID-19 relief funds.
