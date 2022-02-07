How you can send a Valentine's Day card to patients at Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tonight is your last chance to spread love to some of the most vulnerable.
St. Louis Children's Hospital wants you to send a valentine to patients, which can be done online. You simply choose from one of four cards; once you are finished, your card goes to a child spending Valentine's Day at the hospital.
To send a valentine, click here.
