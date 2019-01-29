(KMOV.com) – Black Panther made nearly $1.4 billion for Disney and now you can see it in theaters for free.
The film is returning to the big screen to celebrate Black History Month. Disney will be footing the bill at hundreds of AMC Theaters.
Two locations in the St. Louis area will be hosting screenings, the Creve Coeur 12 and Edwardsville 12.
You can reserve tickets by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.