(KMOV.com) - Clementine's will be giving out free ice cream Tuesday as part of a celebration of Missouri's 200th birthday.
The St. Louis staple said it will be hosting an ice cream social at all five of its locations, where each paying customer will get one free topping, while supplies last.
Other area ice cream shops and attractions will be giving our free ice cream as part of the "Statewide Ice Cream Social." The events are part of the state bicentennial celebration because the ice cream cone is Missouri's official state dessert.
For a full list of ice cream socials on Tuesday, click here.
