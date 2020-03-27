ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You’re staying at home. You’re washing hands often and thoroughly. You’re social distancing yourself from others.
You’re looking out for yourself, your family and people around you, but what can you do to help the St. Louis community that is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?
News 4 has compiled a list of how you can help:
Retired medical professionals asked to volunteer at hospitals
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has called on all retired medical professionals to step up and help with the coronavirus outbreak as pressure grows on local hospitals. You can watch Page's plea for help here.
Click here to learn more and sign up to volunteer with the county.
Support St. Louis local restaurants
As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues and the limitations on bars and restaurants offering dine-in service set to continue for weeks, many establishments have shifted to carry-out and delivery service.
View our list here of restaurants offering carryout, delivery and curbside service.
Food rally at Forest Park to benefit hospitality workers
Restaurants like Mission Taco, Strange Donuts, Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe are coming together this weekend to help rally around those employees who are out of work right now.
They are hosting a “Pay What You Can” no-contact breakfast, lunch, and soup service at the Boathouse in Forest Park.
All the proceeds will go to the Gateway Resilience Fund.
Donate to the Gateway Resilience Fund
The Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District teamed up with the St. Louis Community Foundation to give $100,000 to downtown businesses and restaurants that were forced to shut their doors due to the coronavirus
If you’d like to donate check out the Gateway Resilience Fund here.
Donate to to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund
The Regional Relief Fund was created by the St. Louis Community Foundation and is backed by a coalition of St. Louis’ most influential foundations, nonprofits, and corporations.
The fund is aimed at easing the pain for those most affected by the virus in the St. Louis community. It will direct resources to regional nonprofits working with local communities affected by the coronavirus crisis and the economic fallout it is causing.
Donate here to help people in our community that are struggling.
Donate blood to the Red Cross
If you’re healthy and looking to save lives, the Red Cross could use your blood donation.
You cannot give blood if you have been diagnosed or are being tested for COVID-19, or within six feet of someone who has the virus or are running a fever, have a cough or shortness of breath.
You can find more information on where to donate blood here.
