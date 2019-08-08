ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Researchers at Saint Louis University (SLU) are working to protect people from the flu, and you can get paid to help them in that effort.
SLU is looking for 30 healthy volunteers to take part in a year-long flu vaccine study. To take part, you must be between 18 and 45-years-old.
Participants will receive $75 per visit.
To learn more about how you can be involved, call SLU at 314-977-6333 or email vaccine@slu.edu.
