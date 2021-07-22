ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Live Nation is offering $20 all-in concert tickets to some summer shows in St. Louis!
The “Return to Live!” tickets will be on sale from 11 a.m. July 28 to 10:59 p.m. August 1 for concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and St. Louis Music Park. Some of the concerts that are part of the deal are Jonas Brothers, Foo Fighters, Florida Georgia Line, Maroon 5, Alice Cooper and 311.
Click here for more information.
