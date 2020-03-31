(KMOV.com) - If you are a business or a member of the public looking to donate supplies, here is all the information you need to know in the partnership between BJC HealthCare and SSM Health:
Products that are high-priority needs:
- FDA-approved surgical masks and respirators
- N95 masks
- Thermometers – infrared and forehead with disposable covers
- Footwear covers
- Disposable isolation gowns
- Tyvek contamination suits
- Face shields or industrial grinding shields with head harness and plastic shield
- Goggles or eye protection
- Hand sanitizer bottles or bulk
- Sanitizing wipes
- Nasopharyngeal swabs (nasal type, not Q-Tip-type cotton swabs)
Please note: at this time, we are not accepting opened packages of items.
As of March 30, locations accepting donations:
Business-to-business commercial and large deliveries
Please email CEASSETRECOVERY@BJC.ORG to arrange and confirm your delivery. These donations should be delivered 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, to:
BJC Fenton Warehouse
2052 Fenton Logistics Park
Fenton, MO 63026
Contact Tim Miller, warehouse supervisor, at timothy.miller@bjc.org or 314.761.7459, if you have questions.
St. Louis Metropolitan area – donations from individuals or companies with small deliveries
Items such as personal supplies or homemade face masks will be accepted 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, to:
City of Creve Coeur Police Department
350 N. New Ballas
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Barnes-Jewish/Washington University Medical Campus
Washington University School of Medicine is coordinating with Barnes-Jewish Hospital on a collection site at the medical campus. Businesses and individuals can donate by filling out this form: https://bit.ly/ppedonations and indicating the date and time you would like to drop off the items. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday at:
Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital Donations
Clayton Avenue Building
4353 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, Missouri 63110
Boone Hospital Center
Boone Hospital Center donations are being taken at its South Loading Dock on the south side of the hospital building (facing Anthony Street) between 8:30-10 a.m. daily. If you need to arrange a delivery at another time, email yvonne.gibson@bjc.org.
Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Residents and businesses in the Missouri Baptist Sullivan area may contact Natalie Counts at Natalie.Counts@bjc.org or 573-468-5619 to make donation arrangements.
Parkland Health Center
Parkland Health Center is taking donations at the receiving area. Signs on campus will direct you to the receiving area. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West hospitals (St. Charles County)
If you live near one of our hospitals in St. Charles County and would like to make a donation, please call 636-916-9650. If no one answers, you may leave a message and someone will return your call to arrange for drop off or pick up of your donation.
New locations as of March 30
Memorial Hospital Belleville, Memorial Hospital East, St. Clair County Locations
Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh are accepting donations 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at the hospital main entrances. Donations also can be made through St. Clair County Health Department operations center. Call 618-825-2682 to arrange for a donation.
Christian Hospital
Donations for Christian Hospital are being accepted at Handyman True Value Hardware in Florissant. Additional donations sites will be added for North County.
Handyman True Value
2635 N Hwy 67 (across the street from Dairy Queen)
Florissant, MO 63033
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
