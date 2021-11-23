ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Chairwoman of the St. Louis County Council says she hopes any settlement out of the St. Louis-NFL lawsuit will be fairly divided.

St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority sued the Rams and the NFL in 2017 over the Rams' relocation back to Los Angeles in January 2016. The plaintiffs allege the league broke its own relocation guidelines and accuse the team and league of not telling the truth about what their plans were. Mediation was held between parties Tuesday. If no settlement is reached, a trial date is set for January 10.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days says she has been kept in the dark about the case. She recently sent a letter to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page asking for more information. She says Page later told her there are limits to what he can share about the lawsuit.

"I have not been briefed," she said. "I really don't know what our interest was going in, and so clearly, we want to make sure that we have our portion of that however it shakes out to be. He (Page) said there was some sort of arrangement where he was not allowed to talk about those sorts of things."

The lack of information has not stopped some from speculating what might happen. Patrick Rishe, a professor of sports business at Washington University, says there is a good change of a settlement of more than $1 billion.

"When you look at all the different buckets of loss in this case, it makes sense that you've now reached that point," he said.

The lawsuit is seeking damages that include the $550 million relocation fee, plus the increased value of the Rams franchise that resulted from the move. The team is now valued over $4 billion.

There has also been speculation that the NFL would award St. Louis an expansion franchise as part of any settlement, but Rishe thinks that is unlikely, due in part to the bad blood between the NFL and St. Louis.

Lawyers representing St. Louis will get 35 percent of any money awarded and will be able to get costs incurred.