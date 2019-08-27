CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – You can help the families of fallen first responders and win a rare piece of Stanley Cup memorabilia.
A specially made trophy autographed by Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is being raffled off. The raffle is being held at VFW in Cedar Hill on September 21.
1,000 tickets will be sold at $20 a piece or six for $100. All proceeds will go to BackStoppers.
