ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues are raffling off a Limited Edition Stanley Cup championship ring!
Through Jan. 26 fans can purchase a raffle ticket for $1 to benefit “Blues for Kids” for a chance to win the St. Louis Blues Limited Edition ‘139’ ring from Jostens. Fans can enter by texting “bluesring” to 76278 or by clicking here.
The ring has 10-karat white and yellow gold along with 190 diamonds and 119 genuine sapphires. It is valued at $12,139 and is the closet design to the actual ring given to Blues players and coaches, according to the organization.
A winner will be drawn on Monday, Jan. 27.
