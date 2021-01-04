ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Monday is your last chance to give input on the project that will improve one of the busiest and oldest sections of Interstate 70 in Missouri.
The project will make interchange and outer road improvements along the interstate between Cave Springs Road and Fairgrounds with the goal of making it safer and more efficient.
Click here to learn more and comment on the project.
