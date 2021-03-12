ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis St. Patrick's Day Parade is virtual this year and we don't want you to miss out on the fun!
There's two ways to watch the festivities: on the parade's Facebook page and on their YouTube channel.
Here's the schedule of events:
7:55 a.m. – Cheers from Máiréad Nesbitt of Celtic Woman
8:00 a.m. – St. Pat’s Run
10:00 a.m. – Irish Cooking and Drinking Demonstrations
11:00 a.m. – Jim Curran – Parade Chairman and Jim Crowe Interview with former US Ambassador to Ireland Kevin O’Malley
11:45 a.m. – Greeting from Kevin Byrne - Consul General of Ireland to the
Midwestern US and Sarah Keating – Vice Consul
11:50 a.m. – Cheers from Senator Aidan Davitt – 2019 Parade Irish Dignitary
11:55 a.m. – Parade Kick-Off Greeting by Founder Joe McGlynn
12:00 p.m. – Virtual Parade
1:00 p.m. - History of Parade
1:30 p.m. – Whiskey Tasting – LIVE with demonstrations from Chief Mixologist and Spirits Specialist - Dustin Parres of Luxco (Whiskey Kits available for $29 at ShopRandalls.com OR CobaltSmokeSea.com)
2:00 p.m. – Irish Band Performances
3:17 p.m. – LIVE Virtual Toast from Ballpark Village
4:00 p.m. – Virtual Trivia Contest
