How to watch primetime shows that were preempted by severe weather coverage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Due to storm coverage on Friday night, the following pre-empted shows will air at the following times:
- S.W.A.T: 2:00 am Sunday
- Magnum PI: 3:00 am Sunday
- Blue Bloods: 2:30 am Monday
All of the shows can we watched for free on CBS.com and are available on some on-demand platforms.
