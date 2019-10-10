ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Budweiser is giving away 13 free tickets to an NLCS game in St. Louis after Wednesday’s 13-run Cardinals win.
Read: 10-run first inning sends Cardinals to NLDS Game 5 win
To be entered to win the tickets, you’ll need to spread their Wednesday night tweet and tag the friend you’d bring to the game.
What a game. What a series.In honor of the 13-run eruption, we're giving away 13 tickets to a @Cardinals NLCS game in St. Louis. 🎟️⚾Spread the word, and tag a friend you'd bring along! #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/avEwckMgCu— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) October 10, 2019
The Cardinals will take on the Washington Nationals Friday and Saturday at Busch Stadium for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.