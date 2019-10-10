In honor of the 13-run win Wednesday night, Budweiser is giving away 13 tickets to watch the Cardinals take on the Nationals for the NLCS at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna (23) celebrates with Yadier Molina (4) after Ozuna hit a solo home run during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

To be entered to win the tickets, you’ll need to spread their Wednesday night tweet and tag the friend you’d bring to the game.

The Cardinals will take on the Washington Nationals Friday and Saturday at Busch Stadium for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS.

