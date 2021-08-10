Brewers Cardinals Baseball

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up with Papa John’s to give fans discounted tickets!

Fans can score $6 tickets to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 17-19 or the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 24-25. The discounted tickets are on sale now and available while supplies last.

