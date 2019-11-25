ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can get a free ride home on Thanksgiving Eve.
Missouri-owned Major Brands, Inc. is partnering with Jim Beam to offer 1,500 free rides home through Lyft in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
“Each year—for more than 10 years—Major Brands, Inc. has been offering free rides home on Thanksgiving Eve. It’s the biggest bar night of the year and just as much of a Thanksgiving tradition as pumpkin pie. Offering a free ride home is our way of saying thank you to Missouri for another great year and be safe. So, don’t miss that unexpected high school reunion or too long last story. Enjoy the festivities, plan ahead and be sure to get a safe ride home. It’s never been easier,” Sue McCollum, Major Brands CEO said.
To redeem one of the free rides, visit Major Brands’ Facebook or Instagram page on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for the ride code. The code can then be used between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.
