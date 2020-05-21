ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Memorial Day weekend is a holiday weekend known for barbecues and family get-togethers. But during this pandemic, gatherings will have to be different this year.
News 4 talked to a St. Louis doctor on how to celebrate safely while still celebrating.
Dr. Jason Newland with Washington University's Children Hospital recommends limiting the number of people you're around wherever you celebrate.
In St. Louis County and City, gatherings have to be 10 people or less. Any bars or restaurants open can only have 25 percent capacity.
No matter what your plans include, maintain a safe, social distance and wear a mask when it's tough to keep six feet apart.
The good news is - the doctor says - swimming in a pool does not increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Public pools in St. Louis City and County will still be closed until at least June, but some of you may have plans to go to a neighbor's pool for the holiday.
And Dr. Newland says that's okay.
“Going to a pool can be done. You're not gonna get the virus from a well maintained pool that you're gonna go to. You're gonna get the virus from being around a gathering of people with one of the people having SARS, or the COVID-19 illness or even being they get the illness. That's why the practice that must be done to try to social distance is wash your hands, wash your hands effectively, be mindful of touching your face and wiping down high touch surfaces."
There’s no need to wear a mask swimming, he says.
