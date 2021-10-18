ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri and Illinois are among 14 states participating in a “ShakeOut” earthquake drill this week.
At exactly 10:21 a.m. Thursday people across the central United States will practice the “drop, cover, hold on” technique. The drill was designed to remind people how to protect themselves during an earthquake.
To sign up for the “The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut” click here.
