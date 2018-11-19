ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The holiday season is also a time of fire and safety risks. Damage and injury could easily occur due to little distraction in the kitchen.
State Farm reports kitchen fires resulted in $3.2 million in home insurance claims in 2017 in Missouri. During the same year, Illinois saw $6.8 million in claims.
The National Fire Protection Association says one out of three home fires begin in the kitchen. It also says Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires.
Here are safety tips from State Farm to prevent fires and keep your Thanksgiving Day a blast:
- Keep a lid beside the pan when cooking. If a fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Never throw water on a kitchen fire.
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop - like oven mitts, wooden utensils and towels.
- Choose a smaller turkey for frying. A bird that is eight to ten pounds is best. Avoid turkeys over 12 pounds.
- Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water can cause flare-ups when mixed with hot oil.
- If you are cooking outside, do it on a flat level surface with cleared radius of ten feet. Do not use a turkey fryer on wooden structures, such as patios or decks.
- Be attentive when cooking and stay in the kitchen while frying or broiling food. Use a kitchen timer to keep you alert.
- Keep a fire extinguisher approved for cooking or grease fires nearby.
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working.
- If a fire starts and you try to fight it, be sure others are getting out and you have a clear way out. When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
- Do not forget to call 911 or a local emergency number after you leave.
