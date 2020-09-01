ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 spoke with an education expert on how to keep kids on track during virtual learning.
Robbie Walls with Sylvan Learning Center said the key is to give kids structure.
“They have a lot of time at home, so they’re staying up a lot, that’s where the structure comes in,” Walls said. “That fatigue, being on a laptop all day, going from room to room, even though it’s different lessons, they’re still on the computer and their brain is tired.”
The Sylvan Learning Center said that “Zoom fatigue” is a real growing problem as many kids sit on the computer all day. They recommend multiple breaks to give students rest.
The learning center also suggests having children pick a new hobby or sport so they can shift their focus away from always being online.
