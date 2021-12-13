How to help those impacted by Friday’s storms in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Severe storms brought tornadoes and damage to the St. Louis area Friday night. Below is a list of organizations accepting donations and helping those impacted. To get something added to this updating list, email Share@KMOV.com
The United Way of Greater St. Louis
- The United Way of Greater St. Louis launched a Disaster Recovery Fund. All proceeds will help support long-term recovery efforts. Donations can be made by clicking here or sending a check to : United Way Greater St. Louis, Attn: United Way Disaster Recovery Fund, LOCKBOX 503485, St. Louis, MO 63150-3485.
- Those in need of assistance can contact the United Way by calling 2-1-1 from a cell phone or 1-800-427-4626 from a landline.
Schnucks
- Customers can round up at the register to benefit the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund through Dec. 19.
Edwardsville Community Foundation
- The Edwardsville Community Foundation has activated a relief fund. The money raised will go towards helping the community recover.
- Click here to donate to the relief fund.
Fire Department Accepts Donations
- The New Melle Fire Protection District Station #1 is looking for donations of bottled beverages, non-perishable food, animal care products and gift cards.
