CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A new restaurant is opening Tuesday in Chesterfield and they’re offering free food some of their first customers.
Chicken Salad Chick will open at Boone’s Crossing on Chesterfield Airport Road at 10 a.m.
The first 10 guests on opening day will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 140 guests will get a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. Not one of the first 150 in the door? Don’t worry, you can enter to win free chicken salad for a year!
In addition, Chicken Salad Chick will have freebies the rest of the week to celebrate their opening. Click here to check out all of the freebies up for grabs.
