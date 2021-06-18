Weather Discussion: It's a hotter pattern culminating in our hottest day on Friday which will be at or above 100°. Our current forecast of 102° would break the record of 100° and would be the hottest in almost 4 years (July 22nd 2017 it was 108).

Heat Index:

The Heat Index on Friday will be 103° to 107° and that's why a heat advisory has been issued Friday from 1 PM to 7 PM. Keep in mind that the heat index is based on shade and it can feel 10-15 degrees hotter in the full sunshine. Seek the shade if you must be outdoors and the A/C is your best bet.

Storm Threat:

The storm threat is not very high and looks to hold off until Saturday morning and afternoon because the front is slower and farther north. And even on Saturday, many will stay dry as storms will be widely scattered. This won't be the soaking rain we need.

Morning Drive: 80. Very warm and muggy. Heat Index in the upper 80s in the metro area. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: High 102. Intensely hot with a heat index from 103 to 107. This could be our hottest day in almost 4 years if we hit 102. The record high is 100. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a nighttime storm mainly north of St. Louis.

Saturday: Low 79/High 97. Hot (though not quite as hot as Friday) with a heat index around 101. Partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain or storms. The location and timing of the front have slowed, so the afternoon may see a couple storms. But rain will be scattered and many will stay dry. This won't be the soaking rain we need.

Sunday: Low 75/High 97. Hot again, heat index near 101. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a spot storm.

Monday: Low 75/High 85. Partly cloudy. 60% chance of rain or storms.

Tuesday: Low 59/High 78. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Wednesday: Low 58/High 82. Partly cloudy, 20% chance of rain.

Thursday: Low 63/High 84. Partly cloudy.