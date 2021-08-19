ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One of the hardest parts about returning to school can be adjusting sleep schedules.
Doctors recommend children in fifth grade and lower get at least 10 hours of sleep. For middle and high school students, nine hours is the recommendation. Pediatrician Dr. Molly Rozier with SLUCare told News 4 a child’s behavior and mood will noticeably change due to the poor sleep habits.
"When kids aren't getting adequate sleep, we see that it can affect a lot of different areas in their life. It can affect their behavior, it can affect their learning ability, it can affect their mood, it can affect their interactions with other kids and adults, so it really does play a role in almost every aspect of their lives,” she said.
In some cases, kids who sleep poorly can manifest symptoms identical to ADHD. So, it is suggested dinner should be at the same time nighty. Avoiding caffeinated drinks, processed sugars and screens before bed are also ways to improve sleep.
“After dinner what comes next, bath time, PJs, read books, quiet time and then going to sleep and really being regiment with that bedtime schedule,” said Dr. Rozier.
Doctors also recommend a dark room and maybe a white noise that blocks out inconsistent noises throughout the night.
