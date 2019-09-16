CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - U.S. Census Bureau workers are fanning out across the St. Louis region as part of a nationwide canvas to verify addresses.
Some have been going door-to-door in the Cedar Hill area but because of problems with theft in rural areas some residents are a little suspicious.
"Our subdivision Facebook page was loaded with, 'A man just came to the door, what's going on,'” said Cedar Hill resident and Jefferson County councilmember Jim Terry.
The Census Bureau said it hired 40,000 workers to verify 50 million addresses. Residents may be unfamiliar with the address verification process ahead of sending out questionnaires during the census year, because this is the first time workers have verified the address directly with those living at the address.
"I thought it was weird they said the 2020 census and they were here in September 2019," said Jim Thresher of Cedar Hill.
The agency said residents can verify someone at the door is a Census Bureau employees because they’ll have a photo ID with their name on it, the ID will have a Commerce Department watermark and the ID will have an expiration date. The employees will also be carrying an official bag with a Census Bureau logo or a laptop.
Upon request, a Census Bureau employee will provide a resident with their supervisor’s contact information or the worker’s name can be searched in an online database.
